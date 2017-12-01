Sheriff's Log for 11-22-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
November 13
Samantha Crouse - narcotic equip-possess/narcotics equip-poss and or use, drugs-deliv/dist/deliver methamphetamine, drugs-possess/control substance without prescription, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
November 14
Susan Darleen Hobbs - VOP
James D. Mayo - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription
Rhonda Faye Sherrod - VOP
November 15
Jesse Cardwell - smuggle contraband int/control subs define provisions of s.893.02(4), bribery/unlaw compensation reward official behavior
November 16
Samuel Curtis Price - out of county warrant
November 17
Casey Michelle Byrd - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Mary Alice Leonard - battery/on officer firefighter EMT ETC
Angie Louise McClellan - failure to appear/failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Bud Leeland Smith - resist officer/obstruct without violence, narcotic equip-poss/narcotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/methamphetamine, opium or deriv-possess/with intent to sell mfg deliv schedule I or II
Tracy Jack Smith - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
November 18
Andrew Jerome Davis - battery/touch or strike
November 20
Stephen Lawrence Dawson - failure to appear/failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Tyler Joseph Smith - out of county warrant
Laura Lee Turpin - narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equipment-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
Kevin Scott Weeks - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotics equipment possess and or use
