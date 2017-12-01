Legals for 11/29/17
Friday, December 1. 2017
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAMMIE SIMMONS is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.182
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 12-2N-08-0000-0005-0000
BEGIN at the Southwest Corner of the NW 1/4 of Section 12, Township 12, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, which is the POINT OF BEGINNING, and thence North along the West Section line of Section 12, a distance of 1005 feet, thence run East, a distance of 900 feet, thence run South, a distance of 1005, thence run West, a distance of 900 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Lillie Mae Bess Anderson
c/o Isaiah Grayer
709 Mackinaw St.
Jacksonville, FL 32254
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2017-CA-000005
CIVIL DIVISION
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association
Plaintiff,
-vs.
GARY M. SMITH; SUZANNE P. SMITH; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000005 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Gary M. Smith are defendant(s), I Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 at 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on January 4 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49 MINUTES WEST, 260 FEET; THENCE NORTH 735 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 105 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES WEST, 370 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 105 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES EAST, 370 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 17000003CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ALISHA NICOLE QUELLET;
DAVID GREGORY QUELLET;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 21 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue, East Blountstown, Florida 32424in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 4th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 AM CST on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (PSM 5943) marking the Northeast corner of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and run thence North 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Section 18, a distance of 2,323.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 525.23 feet to the Northerly maintained right of way boundary of Porter Grade; thence Northwesterly along said Northerly maintained right of way boundary as follows: thence North 62 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of 169.38 feet; thence North 57 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West, a distance of 324.57 feet; thence North 49 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, a distance of 325.41 feet; thence North 58 degrees 33 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 52.47 feet; thence North 67 degrees 52 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 98.71 feet to the intersection of said Northerly maintained right of way boundary with the aforesaid Northerly boundary of Section 18; thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary run thence South 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds East along said Northerly boundary of Section 18, a distance of 809.98 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with the Mobile Home situated thereon which is affixed to the aforementioned real property and incorporated herein and which is intended by all parties to constitute a part of the realty and to pass with it. Said Mobile Home is identified as follows: 2014 CMHM Singlewide Mobile Home with Vehicle Identification Number WHC020730GA.:.
Property address: 9756 NW Porter Grade Road, Altha, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
