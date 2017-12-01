Lacy DeSha Sutton Bilbo passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017.
She was born in Fort Walton Beach, FL on March 12, 1978. Lacy graduated from Blountstown High School in 1996 and later attended Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, GA and Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, FL. She worked as a teller at both Quincy State Bank in Quincy, FL and most recently at Centennial Bank in Bristol, FL.
She is survived by her husband James Joseph “Joey” Bilbo and their two precious daughters Reagan Celeste Bilbo age 11 and Tatum Nicole Bilbo age 4, father Phillip Wayne Sutton and step mother Dr. Carol Sutton of Blountstown, mother Bonita Deck and step father Phillip Deck of Bristol, father-in-law Jimmy Bilbo and mother-in-law Clare Bilbo of Bristol, sister Lesley Christine Sutton Kotter and husband Kendal A. Kotter of Snellville, GA, sister-in-law Mary Beth Cobb and husband Daven Cobb of Dothan, AL, step-sister Nora Santiago and husband Jose of Tampa FL, step brothers Jason Deck and wife Rosa and Michael Deck and wife Brandy of Birmingham, AL, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many loving friends.
Funeral services are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, with visitation on Friday December 1st from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (ET) at Lake Mystic Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be on Saturday December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Interment will follow at the Lake Mystic Cemetery.
Reverend Jerry Chumley will officiate. Flowers are welcome. Details are incomplete regarding a Memorial College Fund for Reagan and Tatum.