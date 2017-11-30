TIGERS ARE HEADED TO ORLANDO STATE BOUND!

The Blountstown Tigers (11-1) have punched their ticket to compete for the Class A State Championship on December 7 in Orlando at the Camping World Stadium at noon. The coaching staff and players have little time to celebrate their 41-21 victory over the Baker Gators Friday night at Baker. They must now focus on their competition for the state title, a very strong and undefeated Madison County (13-0) team that defeated Pahokee Friday night, 28-10. The Tigers will travel to Orlando next Wednesday.
Two buses for fans will leave BHS at 4:00 a.m CT. Thursday, December 7th. The cost to ride the bus is $60, which does not include game tickets. Students in grades 8 and under must have a chaperone to ride the bus. Seating for the buses will be on a first come basis. The buses will return to Blountstown after the game and should arrive home around 9:00 p.m. CT. Tickets must be paid for at the BHS office before a seat is reserved. For more information, you may call BHS at 674-5724. Correct change is requested at time of payment. Let’s have a crowd in the stands in Orlando!