Area events scheduled for 200th Anniversary of the Seminole War

Chattahoochee— November 24, 2017 — The 200th anniversary commemoration of the First Seminole War will begin on November 30-December 2, 2017 with a series of major events in Chattahoochee, Florida, and Decatur County, Georgia.
The commemoration was organized by Chattahoochee Main Street, with help from Old Kitchen Media, the City of Chattahoochee, the 7th U.S. Infantry Living History Association and the Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society. Planned activities include reenactments, living history events, a commemorative march, memorial services and more.
Here are the major events planned for this year’s event:
Battle of Fowltown Memorial Service
Thursday, November 30, 2017
6:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Central
J.D. Chason Memorial Park
Jackson & Donalson Streets
Bainbridge, Georgia
Living History Events, Exhibits, Vendors & More
Friday, December 1, 2017
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
River Landing Park
River Landing Road
Chattahoochee, Florida
Commemorative March by the 7th U.S. Infantry Living History Association
Friday, December 1, 2017
11:00 a.m.
Intersection of Yates Spring Road & 10 Mile Still Road
Bainbridge, Georgia
Memorial Service for U.S. soldiers killed during the First Seminole War
Friday, December 1, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Camp Recovery Monument
299 Booster Club Road (Approximate)
Recovery, Georgia
Scott Massacre of 1817 200th Anniversary Commemoration
(Reenactment, Living History, Exhibits, Vendors, Memorial Service & More!)
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
River Landing Park
River Landing Road
Chattahoochee, Florida
The First Seminole War took place in 1817-1818 across Northwest Florida, Southwest Georgia and Southeast Alabama. A coalition of Lower Creek (Muscogee), Red Stick, Yuchi, Seminole and Miccosukee warriors fought U.S. and militia troops in a series of battles of skirmishes.
The events scheduled for November 30 – December 2 commemorate two important engagements. The Battle of Fowltown (Nov. 21-23) took place in Decatur County, Georgia, when U.S. troops tried to surround the Lower Creek village of Fowltown. The Scott Massacre of 1817 was fought at today’s Chattahoochee, Florida, when the Native American coalition retaliated for the attack on Fowltown. The two battles resulted in the deaths of 5 Native American warriors and one Native American woman. U.S. commanders reported the deaths of 36 soldiers, 6 women and 4 children.
The main day of the commemoration will be on Saturday, December 2, at River Landing Park in Chattahoochee, Florida. Planned events include living history encampments and demonstrations, Native American stick ball games for children, exhibits, vendors, a food court, guided tours of the Scott Massacre site, a memorial service and marker unveiling at 11 a.m., dedication of a restored Native American mound at 11:30 a.m. and a Seminole War battle reenactment at 12 noon. The grounds will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. (Note: All times are Eastern).
More information can be obtained by visiting http://www.facebook.com/scott1817/.