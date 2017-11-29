Alma Marie “Sister” (Hamilton) Baggett, 76, returned to her heavenly home November 26, 2017.
She passed away at home surrounded by family. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace. Marie was born July 19, 1941 to Sam and Myrtle (Neel) Hamilton in Jackson County. The second of their six children. She spent her childhood and attended school in Sneads. On September 6, 1958, Marie married her best friend and love of her life Carlton Baggett. Farlon Baggett, Ronda Pumphrey and Brent (Davie) Baggett blessed their union. Marie cherished time at church, loved to fish and was a talented gardener. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Myrtle Hamilton, and her in-laws, Pete and Alma Baggett.
Marie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Carlton Baggett of Altha, FL; her three children, Farlon Baggett of Altha, FL, Ronda Pumphrey of Altha, FL, Brent Baggett and fiancée, Davie of Altha, FL; her siblings, Erma Kindig and husband, Shelton of Bristol, FL, Eva Howell and her husband, Ray of Dellwood, FL, Samuel Hamilton and his wife, Shirley of North Carolina, Bernice Alford and her husband, Henry of Dellwood, FL, John Hamilton and his wife, Laurie of Dellwood, FL; five grandchildren: Amy Kitchen and her husband, Timmy, Sherry McCrone and husband, Chucky, Levi Baggett, Wrangler Baggett and Landon Baggett; five great-grandchildren: Kleigh and Logan Kitchen, Tarrin and Raylee McCrone, and Averee Baggett; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Eva Howell and Wayne Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 5:00 pm (CST) until 7:30 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.