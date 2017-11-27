Lorene J. Sanko, age 91, of Southport passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 in Panama City.
Born in Opp, Alabama, December 12, 1925, Lorene was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl (Robertson) Garrett. She worked in a sewing factory in her younger days and loved to cook for family and friends. Lorene was a member of North Bay Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Frank and Pearl Garrett, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Russell Sanko, III in 2005.
Survivors include sons, Billy Henagen, Sr. and his wife, Dee of Youngstown and David Henagen and his wife, Brenda of Brunswick, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael Henagen and his wife, Donnett, Billy Henegan, Christina Henagen, Phillip Henegan and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 28, 10:00 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery near Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 850-674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.