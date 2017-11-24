Kalana G. Weeks, age 63, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in Panama City.
Kalana was born in Panama City to James Harold Rodgers and Joyce Ann (Melvin) Rodgers on March 2, 1954. She was a bookkeeper and was a member of Eastern Star for eighteen years where she served as secretary to the Most Worthy Grand Matron.
Survivors include daughters, Angel Williams and her husband, Charles of Greenwood and Crystal McCullam of Ocala; two step-daughters, Heather Lynn of Altha and Jerri Weeks of Blountstown; sisters-in-law, Margie Mason of Blountstown and Gail Koch and her husband, Bob of Crystal River; and grandchildren, April, Cameron, Mack, Carley, Lee, Cody, and Selena.