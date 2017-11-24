Pilot and fiance survive crash in Eufala, Alabama

Jeff Cloud, a Blountstown native, and his fiance’ Heather Emanuel were involved in a plane crash on Saturday, November 11 in Eufala Alabama.
Cloud was piloting the plane on a day trip to Falcon Field in Atlanta. Just northeast of Eufaula, AL, the propeller blew apart for no apparent reason at 7,500 feet and the airplane shook violently like an out of balance washing machine. A piece of the propeller went thru the right rudder surface at that time so some of Cloud’s flight control was damaged. They were 9.2 miles from the airport at the time.
Cloud shut down the engine and had to glide to the airport with no power whatsoever.
This aircraft is one of many designs created by Burt Rutan, an aerospace engineer that is very well known. These planes and versions of it have been flown since the 1970’s. Burt Rutan was the man that flew the Voyager aircraft around the world without refueling.
This aircraft is built from home as a ‘plans built’ aircraft built from raw materials. It is important that it is made clear that although the FAA classifies it as an “Experimental” there is nothing experimental about it. It is a proven design with almost 50 years of success. There are approximately 1400 registered and flying in the US.
The FAA classifies many aircraft as ‘Experimental’ if they are not manufactured by a major Airplane manufacturer like Cessna or Piper.
Cloud acquired a partially built airplane project in 2013 because the original builder had passed away. Many people spend decades building this airplane from the very start, but Cloud was lucky because he only spent roughly 2.5 years finishing the aircraft. The previous builder had started back in 1984. Cloud received a certificate of Airworthiness from the FAA after an inspection of the aircraft in July of 2015. He then went on to finish my Private Pilot License on February 6, 2016. Cloud flew his airplane for the first time from Marianna Airport on February 14, 2016 and has been flying regularly ever since without any incident. The plane currently has 176+ hours on it and he has flown as far as Northern Kentucky, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, and even flew a charity dog rescue mission to Tampa Florida to deliver a rescue dog to their new owner.
Jeff came up about 200 feet short of the runway on the grass of the airport property. Having to perform a downwind landing with some gusting winds they hit the ground pretty hard. The lower landing gear groke away as it is designed to do in such landings. They slid to a stop on the grass on the belly of the plane. They were not injured other than being left a little sore and stiff. “Other than the aircraft damage, it was a great day,” Jeff noted.
Jeff and Heather were both flown safely home by his brother Jim Cloud, also from Blountstown.
Jeff is the owner of Lightnigh Graphics, Inc. in Marianna. Heather works for the Law Offices off Charles Wynn in Marianna. When asked if she would every fly again, Heather responded “if I was in a car wreck, I wouldn’t stop driving a car.”