Scotts Ferry Turkey Shoot

Friday, November 24. 2017
The Scotts Ferry Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Turkey Shoot & Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning at the firehouse.

There was plenty of entertainment for the kids, lots of good food, and turkeys and hams for the best shots.





