Tigers advance to face Baker

In week 9 it took over 46 minutes for Blountstown to score the go ahead points. This past week it took only 19 seconds for Blountstown to take the lead as Denzel Washington scored on Blountstown’s first play from scrimmage with a 66 yard misdirection pitch to the left. The extra point attempt failed but the Tigers took the quick 6-0 lead.
The Blountstown defense forced a three and out on PSJ’s first possession and the offense moved quickly down the field inside the Tiger Shark 30 yard line. The Blountstown offense stalled and a 4th down pass was intercepted in the end zone.
PSJ took over the ball on the Blountstown 20 yard line with 3:29 left in the first quarter and went on a monstrous drive. The Tiger Sharks ran 23 plays and drove 80 yards consuming 11:22 off the clock. PSJ converted two 4th downs along the way and punched the ball across the goal line from 1 yard out. The extra point gave the Tiger
Sharks the 7-6 lead with 4:07 to go in the first half.
The Tigers answered quickly with a short two play drive. QB Trent Peacock found a wide-open Kevon Godwin streaking down the middle of the field for a 56 yard score. An offside penalty by PSJ on the extra point attempt moved the ball closer to the end zone and Blountstown decided to go for the 2-pt conversion. Washington carried the ball to the paint and the Tigers regained the lead at 14-7 with 3:04 in the half.
PSJ used those 3 minutes to tie the game before the end of the half. A second poor kickoff in a row would give the Tiger Sharks great field position on the Blountstown 48 yard line. A 3rd and 14 pass play covered 13 yards with a minute left to go in the half then Blountstown would jump offsides and give PSJ a first down at the Tiger 27 yard line. On the next play, a busted coverage in the Blountstown secondary proved costly when the Tiger Sharks connected on a 27 yard pass play to tie the game at 14 with 58 seconds in the first half. The half ended with Blountstown taking a sack at the PSJ 40 yard line.
PSJ took the second half kickoff but were forced to punt after 3 plays. Blountstown took over at their own 10 yard line and continued to move the ball well. Eight plays got the ball down to the PSJ 4 yard line with the big play another Peacock to Godwin pass connection of 32 yards. However the Tigers moved backwards from that point via penalty and had to settle for a 36 yard FG attempt. Tragedy struck for Blountstown on the FG attempt as it was blocked and PSJ scooped up the block on the 15 yard line and returned it 85 yards for a Tiger Shark TD. The extra point pushed the PSJ lead to 21-14 with 5:11 to go in the 3rd quarter.
A PSJ personal foul on the TD return and then a kickoff out of bounds gave the Tigers the ball at midfield. Blountstown went on a 5 play drive capped of with Jamal Howard catching a 29 yard pass from Peacock to tie the game at 21 with 2:38 in the 3rd quarter. It was all Blountstown from that point.
The Blountstown defense stood tall on the next PSJ possession forcing a three and out. A poor punt gave the ball to the Tigers at midfield. Denzel Washington took the handoff on the next play and raced right down the middle of the field 50 yards to give Blountstown the lead at 28-21 as time expired in the 3rd quarter.
It was all Blountstown in the fourth quarter with back-to-back scores by Jamal Howard. A Tucker Jordan sack and a PSJ penalty would force the Tiger Sharks to punt facing a 4th and 26 with 9:13 left in the game and down by a score.
Blountstown would put the game away on their next possession. The Tigers would go 71 yards on 11 plays chewing up 6:09 off the clock. Jamal Howard raced around the left end from 10 yards out to increase the Blountstown lead to 34-21 with 3:09 to play.
Howard would put the final nail in the coffin 2 plays later with a 68 yard interception return for a TD. The Tigers scored 27 unanswered to take the 41-21 lead with 2:40 left to play in the game. The Tiger defense force another turnover as the game ended when a Seth Dawson hit caused a fumble that was recovered by Alex Buggs.
The Tiger offense amassed 422 total yards and did not punt the entire game. Leading the way for the second game in a row was Denzel Washington with 184 yards on 17 carries including two long TD runs. Washington has rushed for 356 yards in the last two playoff games. QB Trent Peacock went 7-12 for 159 yards with 2 TD’s and an INT.
Peacock added 30 yards rushing on 11 carries. Kevon Godwin caught 4 passes for 156 yards and chipped in 26 yards rushing. Jamal Howard added 2 big catches for 35 yards.
The Tiger defense held PSJ to only 2 scores and 187 total yards. The Tigers got two big turnovers and two QB sacks. Leading the charge for the defense was Jar’kevis Bess with 16 tackles. Tucker Jordan added 14 tackles with 2 sacks. Kentrell Lawson finished with 10 stops and Kevon Godwin and Alex Buggs chipped in 9 tackles each.
Blountstown (10-1) won their 9th straight game on the year. The win gave the Tigers the Class A Region 2 Championship for the second consecutive year. The Tigers have claimed the Region 2 Championship 3 out of the last 5 years. The win propels the Tigers to the Final Four State Semifinal game this Friday night. Blountstown will travel to Baker to take on the undefeated 12-0 Baker Gators. The game sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinal game when Baker came to Blountstown and slipped away with the 20-19 win to advance to the State Finals. Baker is coming off a 48-28 win over Chipley last week. The winner of this game will advance to the State Finals in Orlando in two weeks and the loser’s season will be over. The other Class A Semifinal game pits Madison County against Pahokee. Make plans now to support Blountstown on the road on their quest to the State Finals. Game time this Friday night November 24 will be 7:30 CT in Baker.