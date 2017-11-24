Altha Girl Lifters open season with two wins

This season our team will have a mix of new and experienced lifters, all with a lot of potential. In the Altha vs. Blountstown meet, Josie Hall, a senior, started the season off impressively. Josie is fighting through a torn ACL to make a run at winning another state medal.
The weight class winners were as follows: Amber Moseley, Jadyn Jemison, Nikki Richards, Julie Burge, Faith Hathaway, Audra Chason, Josie Hall, Lauren Martin, Ashleigh Silcox, and Makenzy Perkins. The meet score was 61-15.
Versus Wewa, Senior Lauren Martin broke all records in the 183 lb. weight class, leading the Wildcats to a 66-23 win. Weight class winners were: Katie Layfield, Jadyn
Jemison, Sheryl Smith, Braeden Smith, Faith Hathaway, Audra Chason, Josie Hall, Lauren Martin, Ashleigh Silcox, and Makenzy Perkins.
After traveling to Sneads on Monday, the Wildcats will host Chipley, Blountstown, Marianna, and Sneads at 3:00 on Thursday.