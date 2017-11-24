Altha School Veterans Day Program

Leadership honored America’s Veterans by speaking on behalf of those who have served or are currently serving our nation, while the FFA chapter held a flag folding ceremony. There were several others that played a role in the assembly. Senior, Stephanie Foxworth, sang America the Beautiful, the 4th and 5th grade classes sang the National Anthem, and there was even a video that was played in which presented the audience with pictures of those who have served or are currently serving our nation that has graduated from Altha Public School. Altha reserved seating to those who have served front and center in the assembly, not only so that they could get a front row seat, but to stand to be honored when their hymns from their branch in the military was sound. We are blessed to call our country “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” So on this day, we were able to say “Thank You” and so how much we appreciate our Vets.