Legals for 11/22/17

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAMMIE SIMMONS is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.182
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 12-2N-08-0000-0005-0000
BEGIN at the Southwest Corner of the NW 1/4 of Section 12, Township 12, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, which is the POINT OF BEGINNING, and thence North along the West Section line of Section 12, a distance of 1005 feet, thence run East, a distance of 900 feet, thence run South, a distance of 1005, thence run West, a distance of 900 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Lillie Mae Bess Anderson
c/o Isaiah Grayer
709 Mackinaw St.
Jacksonville, FL 32254
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Michelle Appolou - Units 8, 9, 36, 37 S.
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is herby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “fictitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: River City Auto Sales LLC DBA Premier Portable Buildings of Blountstown which I am engaged in business at 16867 NW Silas Green St., Blountstown, FL 32424. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: James Grover at 16867 NW Silas Green St., Blountstown, FL 32424