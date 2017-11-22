Shirley Jean Williams, age 75, of Blountstown passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017.
Shirley Jean Williams, age 75, of Blountstown passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017. Born in Blakely, Georgia, February 11, 1942, Shirley was the daughter of the late Jacob D. and Opal Evelyn (Short) Lindsey. She lived most of her life in Blountstown and was the founder of Gateway Baptist Church Child Care and in the early 80’s she started Tater Patch Day Care. She was a member of Williams Memorial Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Jacob and Opal Lindsey, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Thompson.
Survivors include her husband, Leon Williams of Blountstown; two sons, Jim Hall and his wife, Traci and Ben Hall and his wife, Brooke, both of Blountstown; a step-son, Bryan Williams and his wife, Tammy of China; two daughters, Leann Shoemake and her husband, Tony of Blountstown and Kay Shuler and her husband, Wendal of Bristol; two step-daughters, Jana Hendry and her husband, Richard of Tallahassee and Colleen Williams of Panama City; seventeen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ken Taylor officiating. Interment followed in Williams Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice, 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna, FL 32446 or The Gideons International, P. O. Box 765, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.