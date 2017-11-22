Tom Howard Reddick, age 64, of Bristol, FL passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Lake Wales, FL.
Howard was born, on May 21, 1953 in Blountstown to Rufus Lee Reddick and Katie Lou (Manning) Reddick and had lived in Bristol for most of his life. Howard worked in construction for a number of years. He was of the Protestant Faith.
Survivors include: Parents, Rufus Lee Reddick and Katie Lou (Manning) Reddick of Bristol, FL; 3 sons, Darin Reddick, Jamie Reddick and Shawn Reddick all of Bristol, FL; 1 daughter, Jessica Reddick of Lake Wales, FL; 1 brother, Williard Reddick and wife, Deann of Bristol, FL; sister, Teresa Schulstadt of Panama City, FL; aunt, Ellen Lewis of Bristol, FL; 4 grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11:00 am (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.