Claude Ellis Nichols, 73, left his earthly home for a better reward Saturday evening, November 18, 2017.
Visitation services will be held Wednesday, November 22, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. Funeral services will be held at Blountstown Middle School Auditorium, Friday, November 24, 2017 at 9 AM. Flowers will be accepted by the family. Contributions can be made to Poplar Head Baptist Church or Carr Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department.
Ellis was born in Clarksville, Florida, on April 6, 1944, the youngest child of Walter and Chrystelle Nichols. He lived a joyous life, filled with love and many accomplishments. As an adult, he became a pillar in the Carr-Clarksville community, serving in many different leadership capacities. He was a lifetime member of Poplar Head Baptist Church in Clarksville, Florida. Coach Nichols served as an educator and a football coach for the Blountstown Tigers for the better part of forty years, impacting the lives of countless individuals during his tenure at Blountstown High School, Blountstown Elementary School, and Carr School. He served on the West Florida Electric Cooperative Association Board of Directors for District 1, and he was also a board member for the Power South Energy Cooperative Association in Andalusia, Alabama. He was a founding member of the Carr-Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department and an esteemed former president of the Woodmen of the World, Lodge 61. He also served on the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Board of Directors. Ellis was a culture bearer, carrying on important local traditions such as sucker fishing, hunting, and sawmilling.
Ellis is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Chrystelle Nichols, and his siblings, Henry Nichols and Jeanette Johnson. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Betty Nichols, sister Joyce Mauldin (C.W.), brother-in-law, Howard Johnson, and his children, Terry Nichols (Rosa), Sandy Willis (Rodney), Claudia Bennett (Shane), Bart Nichols, and Gina Miller (Will). He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, Annemarie Nichols, Caroline Nichols, Jordan Willis, Preston Nichols, Georgia Nichols, Drew Willis, Liam Miller, Charlie Nichols, Cane Miller, and Britt Newsome. All arrangements are under the arrangements of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown FL.