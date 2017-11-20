Doris Virginia Clemons, age 86, was born on October 31, 1931 in Calhoun County, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Charley David Clemons and Olive Celesta [Johnson] Clemons from the Red Oak community. She attended and graduated from Blountstown High School, class of 1950. She joined the Lord on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Calhoun Liberty Hospital after an extended illness.
Doris will be lovingly remembered as a sweet, kind, and nurturing person who loved God. She was devoted to her family, gardening, cooking, canning, and the care of others. Doris was a loving daughter, aunt, sister and a mother to many family children as well as the neighborhood children. She had a passion for life and education that she shared with every child who walked through her door. Many hours were spent discussing the information in her set of encyclopedias. She was always so proud of the accomplishments of “her children”. For many years to come her family will remember her country cottage, the beautiful flowers, and the safe haven she provided to all.
She leaves behind to cherish her in memories two brothers, Frank and James Clemons, both of Blountstown, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Olive, her brother, J.D. Clemons, and her sister, Irene [C] Varnum.
Although she never had children of her own, she leaves 8 very special nieces, 9 very special nephews, and many other relatives and friends. If there has ever been an angel walking amongst us on earth, Doris Clemons will be remembered as such.
Please join family and friends in a celebration of her life. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Clint Clemons officiating. Interment will be at Pippin Cemetery in Clarksville. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.