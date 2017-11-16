Blountstown Middle Candy Sale

Posted by
Administrator
in from Blountstown Middle School...
Thursday, November 16. 2017
Comments (0)
Top candy sellers at BMSBlountstown Middle School’s yearly candy sale was a huge success.

The student’s sold around $11,000 worth of candy. All profits from these sales are invested directly back to the student body which help pay for events and activities held at school throughout the year. Each year we recognize and reward the highest and second highest candy sellers. This year’s highest seller is Aaron Peavy and second highest seller is JD Hoagland. Aaron received $50 and JD received $25 for all their hard work.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 