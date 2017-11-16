Blountstown Middle Candy Sale

Top candy sellers at BMSBlountstown Middle School’s yearly candy sale was a huge success.
The student’s sold around $11,000 worth of candy. All profits from these sales are invested directly back to the student body which help pay for events and activities held at school throughout the year. Each year we recognize and reward the highest and second highest candy sellers. This year’s highest seller is Aaron Peavy and second highest seller is JD Hoagland. Aaron received $50 and JD received $25 for all their hard work.