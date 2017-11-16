L to R- Head Coach Allyson Howell, BHS Principal Dr. Debbie Williams, Weston Schrock, Xander Peacock, Trevor Schrock, Jesse Boyd, Enrique Nandho, Saul Puente, Dart Hope, Assistant Coach Ben Hall and Superintendent Ralph Yoder.

BHS Cross Country finished 8th in State Finals

Thursday, November 16. 2017
On Saturday, November 11th the BHS Cross Country Boys team competed in the FHSAA State Cross Country Finals at the Apalachee Regional Cross Country Park in Tallahassee.

Tiger runners competed against 24 other schools (22 of which were private schools) and placed 8th overall!

Of the 180 runners, Senior Jesse Boyd placed 26th with a 17:08, Sophomore Xander Peacock placed 30th with a 17:11, Senior Weston Schrock was 63rd with a 17:46, Junior Enrique Nandho was 91st with a 18:18, Sophomore Saul Puente ran a 18:49 placing 120th, Sophomore Dart Hope ran a 19:37 placing 152nd and Sophomore Trevor Schrock ran a 19:39 earning the 155th overall spot. These Tigers have truly given their all this season. With an overall team average of just 17:50, they are the fastest team in the history of the BHS Cross Country program.
