Sneads ends Lady Tigers’ season

The Lady Tigers’ Volleyball season came to an end Saturday in the State Semifinals against Sneads.
The team ended the year with a record of 21-8 making it the third 20 win season in the last four years. They captured the District Title for the first time since 2011 and a Regional Championship for the first time since 2006. This was only the second time in school history girls volleyball has advanced to the Final Four.
"After coming up short of the Final Four the past 3 years we set out to do something that has only been done once here. We made it happen," said Coach Summers. "I'm so proud of this team and everything they put into this year to make it successful."
The Lady Tigers will say goodbye to 5 Seniors who have poured their heart and souls into this program.
"The Seniors and I came in together. We've learned together and grown together. They will be missed but their legacy will live on. They did what only a few others have done at BHS." The Tigers will return a key group that Coach Summers hopes will only build from this years successes.
"We know what it takes to be successful and this group wants it. Now the goal is to get back to the Final Four with another shot at playing for a State Championship." The Lady Tigers will enjoy this moment for now but the work for next year will begin soon.