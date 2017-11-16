FFA students participate in Ag Leadership Program

At the school board meeting last week, several students from area schools were recognized for being selected to participate in the Ag Leadership Program, as presented by Allen Scheffer with the Florida Farm Bureau. The FFB is sponsoring the program that will allow those students selected to visit with and be exposed to different occupations and opportunities within and relevant to the agriculture business, including government agencies such as the court systems and many public offices. The intent is to develop leaders in agriculture, so students were selected that have displayed leadership traits. The students were required to be either sophomores or juniors in High School, with the intent to have that student return to their programs and reinvest what they have learned and gained.
Agritechnology is another program that Mr. Williams with the Blountstown FFA is focusing on. The program is instructional and covers a broad are of function within production agriculture and related services. When a student is certified through agritechnology, both the student and potential employers can be assured that they have developed the necessary skills and are prepared for those entry level positions. Mr. Williams also has the hopes of developing a more hands on teaching lab for the program, as a tremendous benefit to the learning process of the students. “They simply learn better when they have the ability to actually place their hands on something in many cases. It’s one thing to learn about a concept, but another thing entirely to lay eyes and hands on it”.
Blountstown has a wonderful history of being competitive when it comes to FFA. Last year, there were several students that placed in the top 5 or top 3 in the state in multiple areas. Certifications have increased and the program is experiencing a higher pass rate. The students are becoming more and more engaged in the programs, and the numbers in the Blountstown Chapter have nearly doubled in the past year. Overall enthusiasm, interest, and diversity of the students are very positive. The leaders and members of the program are blazing the trail for future members, and the heart Mr. Williams has for the students is yielding great success. “It’s all about developing the students for leadership, personal growth, and career success. It’s in our mission statement, and that’s what a program should be.”
The students, the schools, and the community have much to gain and much to be thankful for as it pertains to the success of the FFA. They are yielding leaders, and those leaders are stepping up where leaders are needed. “I want them to know it’s not just about competitions. It’s about character. They need to give back to the community that has given them so much”. And as apparent when those same leaders eagerly volunteered to present the flag for both the school and community Veteran’s Day programs, and other services to the community, they are giving back in some wonderful ways. Mr. Williams continued, “The group I have now is very civic minded. They want to serve the community, and work with others to do so”.
Programs such as this need and deserve to have great support from the community they serve. They are looking to develop a chartered chapter of FFA Alumni from the Blountstown and Carr area. Altha has an established chartered chapter, and Mr. Williams is looking to gather that same support for the Blountstown and Carr programs as well. The Alumni Chapter will function much like a booster club in support of an athletic program. They will garner community support and work towards improving the programs. They could sponsor children for trips, or offer additional coaching to the students in their respective specialties, enhancing their education. The Alumni Chapters will serve as a very important component in the success of the students in the FFA, and is open to any past members. If you would like to know more about the program, or are interested in becoming part of the group, please contact Mr. Williams at Charles.williams@calhounflschools.org or by calling him at Blountstown High School, ext 46.
As a community, let us rally behind programs such as this, that have given us so much to be thankful for.