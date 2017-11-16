Memorial Cross Dedication

On Saturday, November 11 a Veterans Day program and cross dedication was held at First Baptist Church in Blountstown.
The program was sponsored by Main Street Blountstown. Jared Lilly, a BHS graduate and U.S. Marine. Jared shared the story of an event in Afghanistan where Kyle Carpenter, one of Jared’s, friends, threw himself on a grenade to save a comrade. This heroic action resulted in this young Marine being awarded this nation’s highest award, the Congressional Medal of Honor.
The Bizzy Bee Quilting Club donated several quilts to veterans attending the service. A community choir and special music expressed our community’s love and appreciation for our veterans and our country.