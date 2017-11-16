Neighbor rescues woman from burning house

On Wednesday, November 8th at approximately 2pm, the Blountstown Fire Department received a call for a structure fire at 17415 NW Angle Street. “Once on scene we found a back room involved in fire as well as the roof of the structure,” Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall said Monday.
According to the Chief, all occupants were out of the house, thanks to the heroic actions of Shelia Blackburn. “She had stopped by the house to visit and found the fire. She knew the occupant was at home and entered the structure and assisted her in escaping the smoke. Shelia is truly a lifesaver,” Hall stated.
Once the involved room fire was brought under control it was discovered the fire had spread to the roof area, burning the asphalt shingles and lathing underneath the tin roof. That fire was quickly extingquished and the interior damage to was kept to only smoke and some water.
The fire was caused by a fault in an electrical circuit near the upholstery shop area of the structure and ruled accidental in nature.
“I'd like to thank the Blountstown Police Department, City of Blountstown Electrical and Gas Utilities Departments, Nettle Ridge and Westside Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance,” Chief Hall noted.