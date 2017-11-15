Sheriff' Log for 11-15-17

Wednesday, November 15. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 8
Jimmy Wayne Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Demaurio Shantell Jackson - failure to appear/failure to appear for misdemeanor offense, violation of conditional release
Temperance Thomas - violation of condititional release
James Ronal Wise - violation of conditional release
November 9
Rex Williford, Jr. - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Blake Kemp - aggravated assault/with intent to commit a felony, aggravated assault/with intent to commit a felony, damage property-criminal mischief/1000 dollars or more, neglect child/without great harm
Carlton Jason Peavy - probation violation/violation of probation
November 10
Gaspar Diaz - aggravated battery/offender knew/should have known victim was pregnant

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 6
Patorah Austin - moving traffic violation-driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
Arthur Gene Boone, Jr. - violation of probation
November 7
Billy Daniel Gaskin - bond revoked
Carrie Darlene Keith - holding for Gulf Co.
Robert West - possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis/unassigned tag
November 8
Emily Michelle Ellwood - holding for Gulf Co.
Ashley Stephens - holding for Gulf Co.
Jennifer Paige Stephens - holding for Gulf Co.
November 10
James Brackins - drugs-health or safety, drugs-possession/cocaine traffic, drug equipment-possess
Alaya Walker - marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams, drug equipment-possess-and or use, drugs-possess-control substance without prescription
November 11
Charlene Flores - making false report-knowingly give false information to law enforcement officer alleged crime
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Ricky Dale Keen - probation violation
November 12
Nikeria L. Baker - smuggle contraband into prison-written record communication to inmate
Lacoya A. Carter - drug equipment-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams
Kiciah S. Robinson - moving traffic violation-drive with suspended revoked license, drug equipment-possess-drug paraphernalia advertise, cocaine-sell-schedule II

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


