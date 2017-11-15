Sheriff' Log for 11-15-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
November 8
Jimmy Wayne Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Demaurio Shantell Jackson - failure to appear/failure to appear for misdemeanor offense, violation of conditional release
Temperance Thomas - violation of condititional release
James Ronal Wise - violation of conditional release
November 9
Rex Williford, Jr. - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Blake Kemp - aggravated assault/with intent to commit a felony, aggravated assault/with intent to commit a felony, damage property-criminal mischief/1000 dollars or more, neglect child/without great harm
Carlton Jason Peavy - probation violation/violation of probation
November 10
Gaspar Diaz - aggravated battery/offender knew/should have known victim was pregnant
