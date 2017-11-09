BHS student is competing in Congressional App Challenge

Blountstown High School junior, Hayden Nichols, has been pioneering a new path in his Digital Media class at BHS - Video Game Development.
Hayden has already received certification in Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere. While working on certification in software programming, an opportunity arose for Hayden to compete in the Congressional App Challenge, a competition hosted by members of Congress for their district to encourage students to code. Students entering the competition were tasked with creating and displaying their software application for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. Hayden chose Game Maker Studio II as his platform, and developed a game he called Cardinal Squadron. Cardinal Squadron is a four player, cooperative, side scrolling shooter where each player shoots in only one direction (one shoots only to the right, one shoots only to the left, one can only shoot upward, and one shoots downward while jumping). The game has four levels - level 1, level 2, versus mode, and bonus. In levels 1 and 2, players work together to defeat enemies. In versus mode, players compete against each other. The bonus round features the same four characters with new abilities (rather than the singular direction shooting). Players may also use Playstation 4 controllers in addition to the keyboard while playing.
Hayden submitted his game on November 1. Entries will be judged by professionals in the academic, software, and entrepreneurial fields. The app of the winning student or team in each Congressional district will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives' website (www.house.gov), and displayed in a U.S. Capitol exhibit in Washington, D.C. Winners will be announced in December. Blountstown High School is very proud of Hayden and the initiative he shows in the classroom. Good luck, Hayden!