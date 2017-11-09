BES Vocabulary Parade

Blountstown Elementary School held their first ever vocabulary parade on October 31st.
As an academic alternative to Halloween, students dressed up in costumes and had a word and the definition attached to them that described their costume. It was a great way for students to flex their creativity. Word lists and family flyers were sent home so students and parents could work together to plan their costume. Teachers also assisted students in the class and turned it into a teachable moment. It was an exciting day at Blountstown Elementary School!