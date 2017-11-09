BMS presents “No Strings Attached”

Blountstown Middle School will present the musical NO STRINGS ATTACHED on Tuesday, November 14th.
This is an adaptation of the beloved children’s classic PINOCCHIO. All the characters you loved as child are in this production.
PINOCCHIO will be played by Cooper Neel, GEPPETO will be played by Braydon Hand. CRICKET will be played by Sadaqat Ahmed, the FAIRY will be played by Jenna Schrock and SLY F0XX and KLEVER KATT will be played by Abby Van Lierop and Abby Caudle. Samuel Gillis and Ella Goksen serve as story tellers.
A cast of 55 members of the BMS choir will round out the cast. Admission is $3.00 students and $5.00 adults. Show time is 6:30 p.m. CENTRAL time at the BMS auditorium. Come and rediscover the wonder and amazement of PINOCCHIO!