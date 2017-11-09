Tigers earn top seed in Region 2

Blountstown moved the ball at will most of the night and the only thing that stopped them was themselves with three turnovers. The Tigers amassed 552 yards of offense on 51 plays. Blountstown scored on their first two possessions of the 1st quarter. Denzel Washington opened the scoring with a 4 yard run and Kevon Godwin followed with a 2 yard run that gave the Tigers the 14-0 1st quarter lead.
Vernon would light up the scoreboard when Chris Williams got loose on a draw and scooted 85 yards for a TD. The 2-point conversion run was good and Vernon cut the Tiger lead to 14-8 with 43 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
Blountstown would open the second quarter with back-to-back turnovers in Vernon territory. Kevon Godwin would get the ball back for the Tigers with an INT and the Tigers turned the turnover into points with a Trent Peacock 19 yard run and the 21-8 lead with 1:41 to go before the half. Blountstown would get the ball back on downs before the half and drive into FG range but James Shore’s 48 yard attempt fell short and to the left to end the half.
Blountstown opened up the second half with a 7 play 65 yard TD drive. Trent Peacock found Jamal Howard in the end zone with a 7 yard pass on 3rd and goal and Blountstown started to pull away at 28-8 with 7:48 left in the 3rd quarter. Vernon would drive down inside the Tiger 30 on their next possession but a Jamal Howard INT thwarted the drive. The Tigers would put the game out of reach with a 12 play 97 yard drive eating up 6:24 off the clock. Peacock and Howard capped the drive off with another TD pass this time from 10 yards out and the 35-8 lead with 10:33 left in the game.
Vernon would get to midfield on their next possession but another Godwin INT stopped the drive. The Tigers would take the turnover and drive the ball inside the Vernon 10 but return the favor with a turnover of their own. Vernon tried valiantly to score before the end of the game and passed their way down to the Tiger 25. A failed 42 yard FG attempt gave the Tigers the ball back with 3:29 left in the game. Blountstown’s Trent Smith would finish the scoring on a 52 yard run with 1:51 in the game pushing the final score to 42-8 Tigers.
Blountstown’s offense posted two 110 yard rushers with Denzel Washington’s 15 carries and Treven Smith 7 carries. Trent Peacock added 77 yards on 8 touches. Kevon Godwin scampered for 62 yards on 5 carries and Trent Smith finished with 65 yards on 3 carries. Jamal Howard led the Tiger receivers with 62 yards on 4 catches. QB Trent Peacock went 7-9 for 95 yards with 2 TD’s and an INT.
The Tigers defense was led by an 11 tackle performance by Alex Buggs. Kentrell Lawson followed with 10 tackles and Jamarius Engram chipped in 9 tackles. All three players recorded a sack. Kicker James Shores connected on all 6 extra point attempts.
Blountstown (8-1) earned the #1 seed in Class A Region 2. That means that Blountstown will advance to the playoffs this week and host #4 seed Jefferson County (4-6). The other half of the region will have #3 seed Port St. Joe (7-3) travelling to #2 seed Cottondale (7-2). At this point in the season the winner will advance and the loser’s season is over. Blountstown will welcome the Tigers of Jefferson County this Friday night November 10th. Game time will be 7:30 CT.