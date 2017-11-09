Lady Tigers advance to Final Four; face Sneads Saturday

The Blountstown Lady Tigers are Regional Champs and have advanced to the Final Four.
The girls swept rival Liberty County 3-0 last Thursday in the Regional Championship game played in Blountstown. Leading the way for the Tigers was Emma Richards with 13 kills, Brianna Walker with 7 kills, and Kendall Hatchett with 6 kills. Setter Madison Taylor had 28 assists, 6 aces, and 12 digs.
Playing in front of a crowd close to 450 people the Tigers fell behind early in the first set but fought back to tie it 16-16 . They would go on to win the first set 25-16. They never trailed again as they went on to win 25-17, 25-16.
“ The environment was electric and loud. These girls haven’t played in front of a crowd this big all year, maybe even ever. It was a big moment for us and these girls deserved it,” said Coach Summers.
After coming up short the last three years in the Regional Final the Tigers made history again with this win. This is the second time Blountstown Volleyball has advanced to the State Final Four, the last time coming in 2006. Ironically that win was also against Liberty County.
“This is a big step in our program here at BHS and I couldn’t be prouder of my team. All of the hard work, not just this year, but the last three years has paid off. These girls were up at 5 and 6 in the morning this summer working out. They were tired of coming up short. They made it happen. Every year the goal is to win a State Championship,” coach Summers noted.
The Tigers are now 2 wins away from reaching that ultimate goal but they will face a Sneads Volleyball team that has won 4 straight State Championships. “Sneads is going to be tough. We know that. We’ve played them twice this year and they swept us both times.” It’s been since 2012 that the Sneads Pirates have lost to a 1A School. “I’m confident in my team. The girls are focused and ready to go out and compete. The game doesn’t know who is supposed to win. That’s why we go out and play.” The State Semifinal game will be played on Saturday November 11th at 2:00 cst. It will be played at Sneads High School and the cost of admission is $9.00. The winner advances to the State Championship game down in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida.