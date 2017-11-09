Second chances can come in the form of a miracle for some

It’s been more than a year since Tonya received her new kidney, but her miracle was being orchestrated long before that. In 2004 and 2005, she battled reoccurring kidney stones which led to testing and a diagnosis of polycystic kidney disease. It would only be a matter of time before her kidney would begin failing, but no one knew how much time that would be. She went on with her life until 2015 when she was preparing for a sinus surgery and the bloodwork identified there was an issue. Her kidneys were not functioning properly, and she needed approval to proceed with the sinus surgery. The approval was granted, but required a trip to the Mayo Clinic immediately after recovery. It was then, in October of 2015, that she was informed she needed a kidney transplant. By March of 2016, she went on dialysis.
The following months included seeking donors and testing volunteers for a match; each one sparking a hope and then delivering a disappointment. Tonya kept pushing through the daily struggles, kept praying for her miracle, and fought tooth and nail to continue being who she wanted to be for her family and those she loved. “I couldn’t wash dishes or cook a meal without sitting down. I couldn’t carry the laundry basket down the hallway, so I would push it along the floor with my foot. I was tied to the dialysis machine, so I had to sit on the porch and watch my children play”, Tonya recalled as her voice began to crack. Her sentiment toward those memories was bitter sweet. “I am so thankful for that machine, because it gave me life. But being tied to it also felt like it was taking my life away sometimes too”, she continued. “I knew God was working it out, and I wasn’t about to give up.”
When an article by Kelli Peacock Dunn was released about Tonya’s battle, God placed a message in the heart of one very special reader. Tonya recalled the moment that message was relayed to her, “She’s my angel. I don’t know if she will ever truly realize what she means to me, or how much I adore her”, speaking of Pam Bozeman. “We knew one another, and had for a while, but not very well. It’s a small town, so you can know someone your whole life and not know them well. I was surprised to see a message from her pop up, but we began chatting. She told me how God had put it on her heart, and how she just knew she would be my match. I felt so much peace talking to her, and I knew she was right”. This was in September of 2016. Testing revealed for certain in November what the two women already knew in their hearts. Pam was a perfect match, and she was going to voluntarily give Tonya one of her perfect kidneys in place of the two that had failed her.
The days leading up to the surgery were very emotional and entailed some difficult conversations. Tonya spoke with her family about the surgery, about possible complications, her living will, and then left it at that. “We got there early the day of the surgery because I really wanted to be able to see Pam before we went back, but they had already taken her back to prep her. I made the medical staff promise me that they would take me straight back to see her as soon as they were done with me. I just needed to see her and make sure she was ok. Pam is one of the best people I have ever known, and not just because of what she did for me. Getting to know her through this process has been such a blessing. She is so selfless and kind, and her heart is just incredible” Tonya beamed as she spoke her donor and friend. “So they did. They wheeled me right past everyone and straight to Pam, where she was recovering. I don’t’ much remember the conversation, but I asked her if she was good, and gave her a thumbs up”, Tonya laughed as she told me.
The doctors gave Tonya and her family the expectation of 30cc of urine in the first few hours. But they were able to see the next miracle when she produced 900. Tonya says it was “such a God thing”, and I would have to agree. “I was limited from doing so many things before, so family activities come first now. It is hard to explain how bad I felt before the surgery, but now I get to just enjoy the way I feel, and we enjoy this life together. Kidney disease had stolen so much from me, but God has restored it all. I can be a mom to my children, wife to my husband, and a friend to my friends. I can do the things I used to take for granted, but will never take for granted again. I got a second chance at life, thanks to Pam. God gave me such a gift through her, and I am eternally grateful. “