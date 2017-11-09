Blountstown Woman’s Club held Trash to Treasure Sale

Thursday, November 9. 2017
On Saturday, November 4 the Blountstown Woman’s Club held their Trash to Treasure Sale.

They had a huge selection of clothes and knick-nacks as well as a bake sale!
