Donna T. Kroft, age 59, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in Blountstown.
Donna was born in Port St. Joe, February 27, 1958. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Houston Lollie and her mother, Nima Lou (Ellis) Wingate.
Survivors include her husband, James Kroft, Sr.; her son, James Kroft, Jr. and his wife, Susan, all of Bristol; two daughters, Tara Hatcher and her husband, Josh and Lynette Kroft and her fiancé, Allen, all of Marianna; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Houston Junior Lollie and James Lollie, all of Bristol; and a sister, Jeanette Embry of Hosford.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 11 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Hosford Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.