Sheriff's Log for 11-08-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, November 8. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Scott Anthony Daniels - marijuana possess/with intent to sell mfg or deliver schedule I, marijuana possess/not more than 20 grams
Sandra Powell - resist officer/aggravated flee attempt delude law enforcement officer with injury or prop dmg, moving traffic violation/reckless driving 1st offense
November 2
Crystal Lynn Whitaker - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Andrew Hooks Murray - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Diane Michelle Farris - resist officer/obstruct without violence
Wain Conner Hall - battery/touch or strike, out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 30
Demi M. Ammons - probation violation
Christopher Vallis - failure to appear
Tonny Leonard Walker - violation of injunction, aggravated battery/temper with evidence
October 31
Ronnie Allen Davis - public order crimes-keep public nuisance structure for drug activity, hallucinogen-possess-with sell mfg deliver, etc, schedule II, drug equipment-possess-and or use
Stephen Lawrence Dawson - battery
Nicholas Sidney Green - drug equip-possess-and or use, public order crimes-keep public nuiance structure for drug activity, probation violation-hallucinogen-sell-schedule II
November 1
Taylor Audrey Arnold - hallucinogen-sell-sechexule II, public order crime-keep public nuisance structure for drug activity, drug equip-possess-and or use
Rachel Louise List - holding for Gulf/VOP
November 2
Amanda L. Shipman - holding for Gulf
November 3
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Oren L. O’Neal - writ of attachment

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 