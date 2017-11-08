CALHOUN COUNTY
Scott Anthony Daniels - marijuana possess/with intent to sell mfg or deliver schedule I, marijuana possess/not more than 20 grams
Sandra Powell - resist officer/aggravated flee attempt delude law enforcement officer with injury or prop dmg, moving traffic violation/reckless driving 1st offense
November 2
Crystal Lynn Whitaker - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Andrew Hooks Murray - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Diane Michelle Farris - resist officer/obstruct without violence
Wain Conner Hall - battery/touch or strike, out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 11-08-17
