Legals for 11/06/17

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAMMIE SIMMONS is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.182
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# 12-2N-08-0000-0005-0000
BEGIN at the Southwest Corner of the NW 1/4 of Section 12, Township 12, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, which is the POINT OF BEGINNING, and thence North along the West Section line of Section 12, a distance of 1005 feet, thence run East, a distance of 900 feet, thence run South, a distance of 1005, thence run West, a distance of 900 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Lillie Mae Bess Anderson
c/o Isaiah Grayer
709 Mackinaw St.
Jacksonville, FL 32254
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 15000CAAXMX
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEES FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-5,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
MAURICIO GONZALEZ A/K/A MARUICIO GONZALEZ, ET AL.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 3, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2015-CA-000100, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida. WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-5, ASSET, BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-5 (hereafter “Plaintiff”), is Plaintiff and MAURICIO GONZAELZ A/K/A/ MARUICIO GONZALEZ; JONNA BOWMAN, are defendants. Carla Hand, Clerk of the Circuit Court for CALHOUN, County Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS of the Courthouse; 20859 SE Central Avenue East, Blountstown, at 11:00 a.m., CST on the 21st day of December, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE NORTH 00° 11’ 22” EAST, 1378.99 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89° 02’ 50” WEST 1296.66 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00° 33’ 32” WEST, 549.76 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89° 58’ 10” EAST, 684.88 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 18° 16’ 17” EAST 315.56; THENCE SOUTH 82° 45’ 08” EAST 518.57 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF JAP AUSTIN ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 00° EAST ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE 235.46 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A BEARING OF NORTH 89° 58’ 26” WEST 614.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850)747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your schedule court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADA Request @jud14.flcourts.org.
Dated this 1st day of November, 2017.
CARLA HAND
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT COURT