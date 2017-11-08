High Speed Chase leads to arrest

On November 4, 2017 Deputy Beck was advised by Dispatch that they received a call from Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen vehicle possibly entering Calhoun County.
Dispatch then advised that a Blountstown Police Officer was following the vehicle until they could arrive. BPD confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Liberty County. Deputy Beck arrived at the location where the BPD Officer was following the car, and positioned himself behind the car and proceeded to activate his emergency lights for a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately gained speed and failed to pull over. The vehicle turned and continued to gain speed, as Deputy Beck notified Dispatch that he was in pursuit. At this time, Deputy Barber and BPD Officer Pace were also in pursuit behind Deputy Beck. The vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at every stop sign they came upon. The vehicle made another turn, and at this point the officers speeds were in excess of 120 mph. Deputy Beck continued the pursuit as the vehicle traveled into Altha and then turned onto CR 274. Deputy Beck advised Dispatch to notify the Sheriff and Jackson County. The vehicle then ran a vehicle at a stop sign, impacting the drivers side front bumper as he turned. The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed, and Deputy Beck advised Dispatch to contact Bay County and Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle made another turn and at this time slowed his speed down to around 40 mph but traveled all over the road in both lanes. The vehicle made a left hand turn and traveled into Bay County were FHP and Bay County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to spike strip the vehicle but the vehicle avoided the spike strips and continued traveling. The vehicle then turned and traveled back into Calhoun County where Sheriff Kimbrel took lead in the pursuit. Sheriff Kimbrel attempted to pass the vehicle in order to slow it down but the vehicle swerved toward Sheriff Kimbrel’s vehicle in an attempt to run him off the roadway. Deputy Beck then attempted to pass both Sheriff Kimbrel and the vehicle several times but was unable to do so, due the vehicle swerving towards him in an attempt to run him off of the road. The vehicle then began to travel in the middle of the road, running several oncoming vehicles off of the road. Speeds at this time were in excess of 100 mph, traveling East Bound. The pursuit continued into Blountstown city limits where Captain Terry with BPD attempted to block the road and slow the vehicle down. The vehicle then turned, avoiding Captain Terry and proceeded to travel through the grass and rear parking lot of Peoples South Bank. The vehicle then crossed the Bank property onto Gaskin St, almost losing control and traveling through several private properties before coming back onto the road and turning onto Sherry Ave. The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed until reaching River St and making a left hand turn traveling North Bound. Deputy Beck then attempted to position himself for a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Rover St and SR 20 East. The vehicle then traveled over SR 20 onto the north side shoulder. Deputy Beck then attempted to cut the vehicle off from entering back onto the road. The vehicle at this time was losing control and was striking the south shoulder guard rail. The vehicle continued on until reaching the steep embankment and came to a stop after crashing into a tree at the bottom of the hill. Deputy Beck then exited his vehicle and began telling commands to the driver to show him his hands. Deputy Barber assisted Deputy Beck in removing the driver from the vehicle onto the ground and placing him under arrest. The driver was identified as Chet Geiger. Geiger had an active warrant out of Liberty County fro grand theft of the vehicle he was operating. Deputy Beck then conducted a search of the vehicle where he found a small baggie in the driver floor board containing a crystallized substance, suspected to be Methamphetamine. A field test was conducted of the substance and gave a positive result for the presence of Methamphetamine. Deputy Beck also located a used hypodermic needle under the passenger seat. Geiger was transported to the Calhoun County Jail for booking.
Based in the above information and facts, Deputy Beck finds probable cause to charge Chet Geiger with Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer with sirens and lights activated with disregard for the safety of persons or property, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug equipment.