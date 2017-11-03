Jerry Darrell Weeks, age 75, of Apopka, Florida passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Apopka.
Jerry Darrell Weeks, age 75, of Apopka, Florida passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Apopka. Born in Blountstown, October 18, 1942, Jerry was the son of the late Early E. and Velma Nancy (Barfield) Weeks. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1981 and after his retirement he worked for Universal Studios. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Joan (Lowery) Weeks; his brother, James Weeks; and two sisters, Frances Martin and Sybil Cumbaa.
Survivors include two sisters, Margie Mason of Blountstown and Gail Koch and her husband, Bob of Crystal River; sister-in-law, Lana Weeks; brother, Earl Weeks of Blountstown and two step-brothers, Larry Griner and his wife, Linda of Quincy and Lynn Griner and his wife, Jenny of Apalachicola.
The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 4 at Adams Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment at Pine Memorial Cemetery.