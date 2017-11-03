Mr. Henry Dee (Preacher) Whittington, age 85 of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his home.
Dee was born on April 27, 1932 in Altha to John Henry Whittington and Flora Jemina (Edenfield) Whittington and had lived in Altha all of his life. He was retired from several occupations including working in different Sawmills, Pulp wooding and Evangelizing. Dee proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was of the Holiness Faith. Dee was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Whittington and Flora Jemina (Edenfield) Whittington and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include,
Wife, Christell Whittington of Altha, FL
2 sons, Archie Whittington and wife, Vicki of Clarksville, FL
Hilldon Whittington of Blountstown, FL
1 daughter, Charlotte Crombie and husband, Robert of Bristol, FL
2 sisters, Belle Worthington of Homerville, GA
Ruby Goodson of Dallas, TX
7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Edenfield Cemetery in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends Saturday November 4, 2017 from 6:00 pm (CST) until 8:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.