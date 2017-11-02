Tigers thump Walton Co., 48-14

Coach Jordan’s historic win never appeared in jeopardy as the Tigers scored early and often putting 34 points on the board in the first half. Blountstown took the opening kick off and did not was any time marching down the field. An 8 play 63 yard drive was capped off with a 14 yard Trent Peacock pass to Gabe McClellan. The blocked extra point put the Tigers ahead 6-0 with 8:29 in the 1st quarter. The Blountstown defense held on the Braves first possession and forced a punt after four plays. Lightning was caught in a bottle on the punt when Blountstown’s Kevon Godwin caught the punt on the 20 yard line and zigzagged his way 80 yards to the paint. The Tigers converted a 2-point play with Peacock tossing a pass to Treven Smith and the 14-0 lead with 5:51 lead in the 1st quarter.
Unfortunately, that gap was short lived as the Braves struck back in one play with a 50 yard pass play that cut the lead to 14-7 Tigers. Blountstown answered on their next offensive possession with a 7 play 64 yard drive finished off by an 8 yard run by Treven Smith and the Tigers pushed the lead to 21-7 with 2:25 left in the 1st quarter.
The Braves marched into Tiger territory to start the 2nd quarter but would lose the ball on downs at the Tiger 32. Blountstown would make the Braves pay with a 5 play 68 yard drive getting big runs by Denzel Washington, Kevon Godwin and Treven Smith. Smith would end the drive with a 31 yard gallop breaking several tackles on his way to the end zone. Blountstown extended their lead to 28-7 with 10:34 in the 2nd quarter. The Tiger defense would force a 3 and out on Walton’s next possession. The Walton punt was shanked and only travelled six yards and the Tigers were in business on the Braves 28 yard line. However, the referees called a holding penalty on the Tigers prior to the punt and awarded the ball back to the Braves with a first down. That penalty proved to be critical as the Braves scored on a 59 yard pass play two plays later to cut the Tiger lead to 28-14 with 8:48 left in the 2nd quarter.
The Tigers would continue to move the ball well on the ground on offense on their next possession going 62 yards on 8 plays. Denzel Washington completed the drive from 2 yards out but the extra point was blocked to push the Tiger lead to 34-14 with 5:40 before the end of the half. The Braves lost the ball on downs on their next drive after a fake punt was snuffed out by Alex Buggs. The Tigers got the ball in great field position on the Braves 36 yard line. Blountstown was poised to punch in another score just before half but lost the ball on a fumble inside the 15 yard line.
Walton County opened up the 3rd quarter on offense with a wide-open tight end running down the middle of the field. Fortunately for the Tigers the pass was dropped and fell harmlessly to the ground. On the next play, Tiger Treven Smith picked of a Walton County pass setting up the Tigers inside Brave territory on the 38 yard line. Blountstown would keep the ball on the ground and score in 8 plays with Washington punching the ball in from the 1 yard line. The rout was on with 8:04 left in the third quarter and the Tigers took the 41-14 lead.
The mercy rule, running clock came into effect after the last Tiger score and the game moved along quickly. The Tigers would add one more score in the 4th quarter. An 11 play 71 yard drive added the last points on the board for the night. Big runs by Jar’Kevis Bess brought the ball down to the 3 yard line and Trent Smith finished the drive on a toss to the right. The Tigers capped the scoring at 48-14 with 8:00 left in the game.
The Tiger offense pounded out 381 yards on 52 plays with 322 of those yards on the ground. Tiger QB Trent Peacock was an efficient 4-4 for 59 yards passing while adding 27 yards rushing on 4 carries. Denzel Washington led the Tiger rushing attack with 92 yards on 15 carries. Jar’Kevis Bess added 64 yards on 9 carries and Treven Smith finished with 62 yards on 5 touches. Kevon Godwin, McClellan, Washington and Treven Smith all had 1 reception.
The Tiger’s streak of 4 straight shutouts was snapped but the Tiger defense played well except for 2 long pass plays. The Tiger defense gave up 203 yards on 37 plays. However, half of those yards were on those 2 long pass plays. The Tiger defense stymied the rushing attack of the Braves only allowing 19 yards on the ground on 21 attempts. The leading tacklers for the Tigers were Kentrell Lawson and Bess with 9. Alex Buggs and Godwin chipped in 5 tackles each.
The Tigers (7-1) have taken control of the playoff race in Class A Region 2 with week 10 losses by Port St. Joe and Cottondale. Blountstown should be a lock as the #1 seed with Port St. Joe, Cottondale and Jefferson County fighting for seed 2-4. The playoffs will begin in week 12 on November 10th and Blountstown will host that game and play the #4 seed if they remain the #1 seed.
This week the Tigers will close out the regular season by hosting the Vernon Yellow Jackets (4-4). Vernon is coached by former Blountstown assistant Gerald Tranquille. Vernon will be fighting for their playoff life after a loss to FAMU High last week 12-7 and will come ready to play. Game time in Blountstown will be 7:00 CT. Be sure to come early as 15 football seniors and cheerleaders will be recognized prior to kickoff.