Lady Tigers advance to Regional Finals

The Lady Tigers advance to the Regional Finals after beating Altha in straight sets last Thursday night.
Lady Tigers advance to Regional FinalsLeading the Tigers in kills was Emma Richards with 14, Brianna Walker with 10, and Kendall Hatchett with 7.
These 3 combined for 31 of the 40 kills the Tigers had on the night. Courtney Payne and Emma Richards both tallied 5 aces.
Freshman Cydnee Eubanks had 14 digs to lead the Lady Tigers while setter Madison Taylor had 38 assists.
"We were efficient hitting and played good defense. We have gotten more consistent here at the end of the season and I've had several players really step up. Senior Brianna Walker has hit another level the last few games," stated Coach Summers.
"We set goals at the beginning of the year. We achieved the first one winning a District Championship but with this group that's not enough. They want to take it farther."
They will get that chance Thursday night in the Regional Finals against rival Liberty County. The game will be played in Blountstown at 6:00 cst. Admission is $7.00.