It was all PINK for the Ta Ta Trot held Saturday morning

As the sun rose Saturday morning, a sea of pink began to emerge at MJ’s restaurant in Blountstown as more than 100 residents gathered together for the 5th annual TaTa trot. They adorned their pink shirts provided by the events corporate sponsor, Barkman Apiaries, and countless other pink items as they displayed their support for this great cause. Started by the Calhoun and Liberty Health Departments after being inspired by the Bras Across the Bay, our own bridge gets adorned with bras that span from one end to the other each October. The bras stand to signify Breast Cancer Awareness month and serve as a reminder for passers-by.
“We’ve even had women stop and tell us that seeing the bras on the bridge reminded them to schedule their mammograms, which lets us know that our message is getting out. We want people to take charge of and be proactive with their health, and this event is a great reminder for that”, explained Susan Chafin of the Calhoun and Liberty Health Departments. The statistics on breast cancer are alarming with 1 in 8 women facing a diagnosis at some point in their lives. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die. And although it is less common among men, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.
Yes, the statistics are alarming and the battles are brutal. Yet as support for the cause continues to grow and advancements are made in discovery and treatment, we get to witness some beauty emerge from the ashes. As special guest speaker Jessica Foster with Newschannel 7 WJHG took the stage, she drew the crowd into the heart of her battle and her recent diagnosis with breast cancer. She took the listeners on her journey from self-examination and recognizing that something wrong, through diagnosis and treatment. She stood before the crowd, with the support of her husband cheering her on from the crowd, and put a face to this very real disease. Immediately following Jessica, our own Heidi Stone took the stage and carried us through her battle from self-exam and recognition through her first and second diagnosis with the disease. When I asked her what message I could carry to our readers for her, she bravely replied, “I try to live my life out loud in hopes to help and empower other women to be persistent and be an advocate for themselves. We learn so much by the stories of others and it’s so important to share, it’s why God allowed Cancer to grow in me.”
Both ladies stood as examples of trial and triumph. Both ladies echoed the message being trumpeted by the health Department as they carried out the month’s activities as Susan Chafin described, “Do your monthly self-exams, get your mammograms, and be a vigilant defender of your health. You know your own body better than anyone. Be aware, and when you suspect something may be wrong, do something about it. The key is early detection, and we cannot emphasize that enough.” Surely, as a community, we have seen our share of tragedies surrounding the battle with breast cancer. And as a community, we have also been blessed with brave fighters, courageous survivors, and steadfast family members who stand before us each year, inviting us into their journeys, and asking us to take a step forward in this fight with them. For each of them, and for their heart to help others, we are so thankful.