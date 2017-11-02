Kinard Carnival

Thursday, November 2. 2017
The Kinard Volunteer Fire Department hosted it’s Annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday the 28th.

Attendance was great as the kids came out for hay rides, games and to eat some great food.

The grownups had fun too with raffles and a costume contest.





