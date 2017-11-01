Sheriff's Log for 11-01-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
October 24
Frank Justin Huber - trespassing/property not structure or concey
October 25
Charles Jackson Holley, Jr. - probation violation/violation of probation
October 26
Shawn Edward Cribb - nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
Ishmeal Grant - withhold support/non support of children or spouse, withhold support/non support of children or spouse, withhold support/non support of children or spouse, out of county warrant
October 27
Christina Stiles - out of county warrant
Emilee Thornton - out of county warrant
Joshua Clay Williams - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Rita Mae Young - probation violation/violation of probation
October 29
Colten Blake Butler - conservation/hunting with light at night
Amanda Lee Russell - VOP
October 30
Darryl Lamont Patterson - VOP
