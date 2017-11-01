Sheriff's Log for 11-01-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
October 24
Frank Justin Huber - trespassing/property not structure or concey
October 25
Charles Jackson Holley, Jr. - probation violation/violation of probation
October 26
Shawn Edward Cribb - nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
Ishmeal Grant - withhold support/non support of children or spouse, withhold support/non support of children or spouse, withhold support/non support of children or spouse, out of county warrant
October 27
Christina Stiles - out of county warrant
Emilee Thornton - out of county warrant
Joshua Clay Williams - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Rita Mae Young - probation violation/violation of probation
October 29
Colten Blake Butler - conservation/hunting with light at night
Amanda Lee Russell - VOP
October 30
Darryl Lamont Patterson - VOP

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 23
Cara Howell Bradley, failure to appear-written promise to appear
Billy Daniel Gaskin - disorderly intoxication
October 24
Christopher Gibb - obstruction w/violence, out of county warrant
Mallory Harrigill - hallucinogen-mfg-schedule 11, drug equipment possession, manufacture deliver, hallucinogen-sell-schedule 11, moving traffic violation-drive with suspended revoked license
Jochua Locklar - theft
Sharon Rogers - probation violation
Adam Lee Sewell - WRIT
Temperence Thomas - failure to appear-written promise to appear
October 25
April Johnson - holding for Gulf
Jennifer April Williams - drug equip-possession-and or use
October 27
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
October 28
Travis William Allen - vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle
October 29
Richard Archie Faircloth - holding for court
Chevy Feagin - holding for court
Cheryl A. Holman - manufacture deliver hallucinogen-sell-schedcule 11, moving traffic violation-drive with suspendecd revoked license
Melisssa Michele Monk - probation violation
Michael Austin Suiter - holding for court

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 