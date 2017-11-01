Legals for 11/01/17

Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR
ON-GOING ARCHITECTUAL and/or ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE
CALHOUN COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
I. The Calhoun County School District is requesting written proposals from qualified firms to provide professional on-going architectural and/or engineering services.
II. It is the District’s intention to engage several qualified architectural and/or engineering firms for on-going services that may include Mapping & Surveying, Permitting, Design, Pre-Construction Services, Cost Benefit Studies, Information Management, Scope of Work for Construction, Bid Development and Analysis, and overall Project Management.
III. PROPOSAL INSTRUCTIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
Proposal Submissions: Submit five (5) copies of a written proposal no later than 9:00 AM, CST on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
Calhoun County School Board
ATTN: On-going A&E Review Committee
20859 Central Avenue East, Room G20
Blountstown, FL 32424
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Proposal.
Reservations: Calhoun County School District reserves the right, during the whole process, to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities.
Method of Selection: Proposals shall be reviewed by the review committee. The review committee shall review the qualifications (which shall include, but not be limited to, the nine items listed below) of interested firms. Subsequently, the review committee shall make a recommendation to the Calhoun County School Board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the On-going A&E review committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into negotiations with the selected firms.
If necessary, based on the consensus of the review committee and prior to submission of a recommendation to the school board, the committee may develop a short list of firms. The short listed firms would then be invited to make presentations to the committee. Following the presentations, the committee would make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected firms.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business.
2. Company location.
3. Insurance carrier and applicable coverage (minimum $1,000,000 liability coverage).
4. Ability to meet expected and agreed upon timelines.
5. Qualifications of staff to be utilized with names, short resumes, business license numbers, length of time with firm, and previous clients served.
6. Names of three (3) previous School Clients with phone numbers and contact person.
7. Description of previous experience, to include project budget analysis, cost estimations, time schedule development, and change orders, etc.
8. Experience working on an occupied school campus.
9. Overall clarity and quality of proposal and response to RFP.
Request for information shall be in writing. No calls or visits please. Refer all written requests to Willy Pitts at willy.pitts@calhounflschools.org.