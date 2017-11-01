Mrs. Martha Clemans Timmons, age 73, of Marianna, FL passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Martha was born on April 7, 1944 to Melvin Clemans and Lorene (Lockard) Clemans in Clarksburg, WV and had lived in Calhoun and Jackson Counties for most of her life. She was a retired teacher assistant at Carr school for 20 years. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by a son, Justin Richter of Marianna, FL; 2 daughters, Jennifer Hall and husband, Derik of Panama City, FL, Melissa Scheuermann of Panama City, FL; 4 sisters, Lorene Powell of Tallahassee, FL, Janet Godwin and husband, Jimmy of Tallahassee, FL, Rebecca Clemans of Tallahassee, FL, Nancy Maxwell and husband, Dennis of Tallahassee, FL; 4 grandchildren, Seth Scheuermann, Chance Hall, Callie Hall, Meliah Pope-Richter.
Funeral services were held Tuesday October 31, 2017 at 2:00 PM (CST) at the Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL with Pastor Ryan McDougald officiating. Interment services followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.