Jasmine Rose Crawhorn, infant daughter of David and Heidi (Newton) Crawhorn, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 in Marianna.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jim Newton.
In addition to her parents, David and Heidi Crawhorn, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Gay Newton and her companion, Denis Debose of Altha; her paternal grandfather, Curtis Crawhorn of Kentucky; and two sisters, Ginnie Bequette and Renee Crawhorn of Altha.
A funeral service was held 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 17 at Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment was in Victory Hill Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.