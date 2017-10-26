Tigers win defensive battle, 3-0

If you enjoy defense, then you loved the game last Friday night. The first half saw each team combine for only four first downs and eight punts. Blountstown squandered great field position the entire first half starting four of their six possessions inside Port St. Joe territory. Midway through the second quarter, the Tigers put together a nice nine play drive getting strong runs by Denzel Washington and Trevin Smith taking the ball down to the Tiger Shark 15 yard line. James Shores came on for the 32 yard FG attempt but the kick sailed wide right with 1:39 left in the first half. The teams went to the locker rooms at the half with the scoreboard showing goose eggs.
The second half opened up much of the same with three consecutive punts. Blountstown got things going on their second possession of the 3rd quarter. Starting on their on 30 yard line the Tigers held the ball for 8:04 and ran 16 plays, converting one fourth down and reaching the Tiger Sharks 9 yard line. On first and goal from the 9 yard line, Blountstown was called for a holding penalty moving the ball back to the 18. Three plays later an incomplete pass in the end zone drew a pass interference call giving the Tigers another shot with a 3rd and goal from the 4 yard line. A run up the middle was stuffed for no gain and Blountstown would call on the field goal team to attempt the 21 yard field goal. A high snap forced the holder, Trent Peacock, to try and run the ball in but he was smashed short of the goal line just inside the one yard line. That stop preserved the shut out for Port St. Joe and gave them the ball on downs inside their own one yard line with 10:07 left in the game.
Blountstown was looking for a tackle for loss and safety, instead a misalignment by the Blountstown defense allowed Tiger Shark QB Josh Butts to rip off an 83 yard run on first down taking the ball all the way to Blountstown’s 16 yard line. Blountstown’s JaTaveion Reed tracked Butts down from behind to prevent the score. That one run was more yards than the Tiger Sharks had all night combined and placed Port St. Joe across mid-field for the first time in the game. The Blountstown defense would stiffen and force a 4th and 5 from the 11 yard line. Port St. Joe elected to attempt a 28 field goal. Blountstown got a good rush from the right side and Alex Buggs squirted through the line and blocked the kick keeping the game scoreless with 7:34 remaining in the game.
Blountstown took the ball over on their 11 yard line with a ton of momentum from the blocked kick. The Tigers moved steadily down the field on 6 plays reaching the 50 yard line but turned the ball over to the Tiger Sharks on a fumble. Now Port St. Joe had the momentum and the ball at midfield with 4:34 in the game.
The Blountstown defense would stand tall again. Blountstown’s Alex Buggs sacked the Tiger Shark QB and Reed stripped the ball loose. Blountstown’s Jamarius Engram recovered the fumble and Blountstown got the ball right back where they gave it away on the 50 yard line just two plays prior.
The Tigers had 4:02 and 50 yards between them and the end zone. Runs by Washington and Trevin Smith would bring the ball to the Port St. Joe 22 yard line in six plays. Facing a 4th and 9 with under 30 seconds to play, the decision was made to try and win the game on a 41 yard FG attempt. Port St. Joe broke the defensive huddle with 12 players and had to run a player off late. That should have resulted in a penalty and move the ball 5 yards closer. However, the penalty went unnoticed by the refereeing crew. A good snap by Nathan Hunter, hold by Trent Peacock and kick by James Shores gave Blountstown the lead at 3-0 with 22.3 seconds in the game. Port St. Joe had time for three more plays but two passes fell incomplete and the final pass went for 30 yards but Jar’Kevis Bess made the tackle 43 yards short of the end zone with .6 seconds left in the game. The clock ran out on the Tiger Sharks before they could snap the ball again and Blountstown held on to the 3-0 victory.
The Blountstown offense had 195 yards on 55 plays churning out 12 first downs. Port St. Joe had 129 yards on 33 plays, 113 of those yards occurred on 2 plays. Port St. Joe managed only 3 first downs on the night with one of those coming on the last play of the game. Denzel Washington led the Tiger offense with 71 yards on 13 carries. Trevin Smith added 33 yards on 7 carries and caught 4 passes for 12 yards. QB Trent Peacock went 7-11 for 20 yards and added 29 yards rushing on 11 carries. Alex Buggs led the Tiger defense with 12 tackles including 2 sacks and a blocked FG. Kentrell Lawson finished with 10 tackles and Nathan Hunter chipped in 9 tackles with a sack.
Blountstown (6-1) takes the lead in the Class A Region 2 playoff seeding. However, two more games are left to play and the Tigers will have to win out to keep that #1 seed intact. The Tigers travel to DeFuniak Springs on Friday, October 27th. Walton (3-6) is coming off of a surprise 48-34 win over Chipley last Friday night. This will be Walton’s last game of the year and Senior Night. Game time will be 7:00 PM CT.