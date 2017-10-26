BHS FCA hosted Fields of Faith

Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Blounstown High School hosted Fields of Faith at Bowles Field on October 18th.
The event was made possible by the contributions of several people. FCA would like to thank Jericho Jones. Sierra Helgerson, Claire Medina, Bell Harris, Brett Phinney and Caleb Tolbert for their Testimonies. All of the participants did an excellent job.
First Baptist Church donated pizza and drinks for 175 people and Rivertown Church provided the paper goods.
The Altha Church of God band provided the music and did an outstanding job with praise and worship.
Chris Strawn provided the entertainment system and donated his time to make sure that everything ran smoothly.
Dustin Maulphers from Rivertown Church ended the night with an inspirational message.