Students awarded Rex Lumber Scholarships

MARIANNA— Rex Lumber established the Robert and Kathryn McRae scholarship fund to help students planning to pursue an A.S. degree in Engineering Technology or the Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certificate program at Chipola College.
Rex Lumber officials recently visited the college to meet this year’s scholarship recipients. All of the students expressed their gratitude for the award and the opportunity that it affords them. Scholarship recipients are: Jonathan Dilmore, Dillan Green, Logan Stone, Caleb Rogers, Chance Jowers, Wade Robinson, Justin Faircloth, Elijah Conrad, Jared Robinson, James Eastridge, Garrett Ames, Blaine Tharpe, Dakota Skipper and Billy Bodiford.
Multiple one-year scholarships for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies are awarded annually by the Rex Lumber Graceville plant and the Rex Lumber Bristol plant. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA to apply and must maintain a 2.5 GPA each semester in order to retain the scholarship.
First-year scholarship recipients will be eligible to reapply during the second year of the program. Second year funding is subject to prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program. Students who excel in the program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.
For information, visit the Chipola Foundation at www.chipola.edu
or phone 850-718-2404.