Goat Day

News, Top Stories
Thursday, October 26. 2017
The Blountstown Rotary Club hosted the 31st Annual Goat Day celebration Saturday at Sam Atkins Park.

Arts, crafts, food, games, entertainment and those ever loving goats were on tap. Over at the Pioneer Settlement, music, tours, homemade treats and old time demonstrations were featured.







